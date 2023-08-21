Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Officials Visit Aastha Gram Trust, Distribute Wheat, Rice Among Students |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Officials from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Khargone visited Aastha Gram Trust on Sunday.

The Aastha Gram Trust NGO works to uplift the people living in the villages nearby, specially-abled children and the nomad tribes living in the nearby lands. It runs over 55 projects ranging from education to daily know-how necessities. Kuku Dwivedi is the current chief coordinator of the trust after Anuradha.

Dignitaries were welcomed with flower bouquets, specially made by the children and drum beats. Students showcased their talents through various programs organised including Malkhambh was also performed by students.

NTPC distributes wheat, rice

RK Kanojia, executive director Khargone, PK Laad, general manager (TS), Mandeep Singh Chhabra, general manager (O&M), V Mohan, general manager (operation), Ajay Singh Yadav, general manager (maintenance & FM) and other senior dignitaries graced the occasion and had lunch with all the 230 students of the trust.

NTPC Khargone also distributed several kilograms of wheat, flour and rice. The NTPC team is well-appreciated by coordinators.