 Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs 

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs 

Nutritious food kit distributed to TB patients.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs  | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of its community development activities, NTPC Khargone distributed six motorised tricycles to Divyangs at Khargone Mela Ground wherein a public meeting was held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, JP Nadda, cabinet ministers and other senior dignitaries.

The stall set-up by NTPC Khargone in collaboration with Social Justice Department was inaugurated jointly by Gajendra Singh Patel, MP Khargone-Barwani, and Gyaneswar Patil, MP Khandwa and the dignitaries distributed the motorised tricycles to six beneficiaries. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby
article-image

NTPC Khargone Will Be Distributing A Total Of 63 Motorised Tricycles

NTPC Khargone will be distributing a total of 63 motorised tricycles to the balance identified Divyangs of Khargone district in July 2023.

Further, during the day, nutritious food kits for TB patients were also distributed by Gajendra Singh Patel and Gyaneswar Patil to 10 tuberculosis patients identified by the District Health Department under the “Pradhan Mantri T.B. Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which were provided by NTPC Khargone. 

Under the above scheme, NTPC Khargone plans to distribute the kits to 600 TB patients of Khargone district in July 2023. This effort of NTPC was widely appreciated by all during the programme and reaffirms NTPC Khargone’s commitment to empowering society at large.

Read Also
MP: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold A Road Show In Gwalior Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs 

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs 

MP: Punjabi Community Gheraos Police Station, Forces Cops To Register Counter Case

MP: Punjabi Community Gheraos Police Station, Forces Cops To Register Counter Case

MP: Retiered SI Worked For 40 Years On Bogus Marksheet, Gets 7-Year RI

MP: Retiered SI Worked For 40 Years On Bogus Marksheet, Gets 7-Year RI

Madhya Pradesh: Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire At Petrol Pump Staff, Loot Rs 1.5L

Madhya Pradesh: Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire At Petrol Pump Staff, Loot Rs 1.5L

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Couple Injured In Leopard Attack

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Couple Injured In Leopard Attack