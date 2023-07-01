Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Distributes Motorised Tricycles To Divyangs | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of its community development activities, NTPC Khargone distributed six motorised tricycles to Divyangs at Khargone Mela Ground wherein a public meeting was held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, JP Nadda, cabinet ministers and other senior dignitaries.

The stall set-up by NTPC Khargone in collaboration with Social Justice Department was inaugurated jointly by Gajendra Singh Patel, MP Khargone-Barwani, and Gyaneswar Patil, MP Khandwa and the dignitaries distributed the motorised tricycles to six beneficiaries.

Read Also Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

NTPC Khargone Will Be Distributing A Total Of 63 Motorised Tricycles

NTPC Khargone will be distributing a total of 63 motorised tricycles to the balance identified Divyangs of Khargone district in July 2023.

Further, during the day, nutritious food kits for TB patients were also distributed by Gajendra Singh Patel and Gyaneswar Patil to 10 tuberculosis patients identified by the District Health Department under the “Pradhan Mantri T.B. Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which were provided by NTPC Khargone.

Under the above scheme, NTPC Khargone plans to distribute the kits to 600 TB patients of Khargone district in July 2023. This effort of NTPC was widely appreciated by all during the programme and reaffirms NTPC Khargone’s commitment to empowering society at large.

Read Also MP: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold A Road Show In Gwalior Today