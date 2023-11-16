Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone Bags FICCI Platinum Award

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone bagged the Platinum Award, first prize in the 10th FICCI Safety Systems Excellence Award on the very first attempt.

The award was given by Arti Ahuja, secretary, ministry of labour & employment, government of India at the FICCI conference on advancing workplace safety in Delhi on November 2. The award was received by V Mohan, GM (O&M) and Chandan Shahi, AGM (Safety).

The FICCI awards for excellence in safety systems recognise companies that exhibit a continued commitment to job site safety with safety performance and programmes.

This selection was based on a rigorous process involving application evaluation, on-site audit and finally Jury presentation. The award covers sectors like construction, manufacturing, mining, and power.

The award institutionalised for excellence in workplace safety systems in industry, focuses on the robustness of the systems and not just the performance and NTPC Khargone was a right fit according to the specifications of the jury panel.

NTPC Khargone showcased the initiatives taken in front of the jury. From the safety mandir to the safety act index, regular monthly site visits schedule, frequent training programmes, banning of smart mobiles for workers, use of mobile elevated working platforms, the introduction of a safety brand ambassador: Suraksha Mitra, staging of safety skit programmes and many other safety initiatives introduced were illustrated.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)