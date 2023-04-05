 Madhya Pradesh: NTPC celebrates foundation day
Madhya Pradesh: NTPC celebrates foundation day

First project in-charge of NTPC, Khargone, Kishore Kale was the chief guest. The employees who performed excellently were also rewarded.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) power plant at Khargone district celebrated foundation day on Tuesday with enthusiasm and gaiety.

Executive director Rajesh Kumar Kanojiya unfurled the NTPC flag in presence of General Manager (Operation & Maintenance) MS Chhabra, General Manager (fuel management) V Mohan and other senior officers. Students of Bal Bharti School presented song which enthralled everyone. Kanojiya shed light on the achievements of the NTPC and shared a plan of action and also thanked all unions and departments for their continuous support and feedback.

First project in-charge of NTPC, Khargone, Kishore Kale was the chief guest. The employees who performed excellently were also rewarded.

A large number of retired employees, heads of various departments and employees, members of Ahilya Mahila Mandal were present. Head of Human Resources JP Satyakam proposed the vote of thanks.

Later, guests undertook visit to Astha Gram Trust located in Khargone and donated 11 ceiling fan in association with R&R department. They also observed two minutes silence and paid tributes to the Dr Anuradha who laid foundation of trust in 1998. The program concluded with cultural programs and mass feast.

