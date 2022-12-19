Madhya Pradesh: NTA reserves dates for CUET (UG) exams

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘once-bitten-twice-shy’ National Testing Agency has reserved an online window of seven days to ensure there is no goof-up in the common entrance university test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses in around 80 universities –including all central universities and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The maiden CUET (UG), which was held in July, was marred by technical glitches, due to which NTA’s image had taken a major beating. The NTA had to hold exams that were marred by technical glitches, and in some cases, dates clashed with entrance exams of some other universities.

This caused a lot of inconvenience to students. So, this year, the NTA had shared dates reserved for exams. The timetable issued by NTA reads that the CUET (UG) would be conducted in a window of 11 days, from May 21 to May 31. The reserved dates for exams are from June 1 to 7.

DAVV admission cell coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the NTA disclosed the reserved dates in advance so that students are mentally prepared. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had to lose the talented lot to colleges in the state due to late admission in its teaching department, is excited as NTA has announced plans to open online registration window of CUET (UG) from the first week of February.

“The application process for the CUET (UG) to be conducted between May 21 and 31 will start in the first week of February. The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one/ two languages and the general test,” a notice issued by NTA to participating universities said.

The medium of examination will be any two of the language mentioned herein viz Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450-500 centres will be used per day. “With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by mid-July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023,” Ahuja said.

Last year, the CUET (UG) was held in July and CUET (PG) in August. The results were also declared late. Due to the delay in the maiden CUET, the admission process at DAVV got delayed. Take note: DAVV was the only university from the state which had participated in the maiden CUET for admission in its professional courses.