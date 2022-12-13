Madhya Pradesh: NSUI demonstrates at Vikram University Headquarters to protest fee hike in Ujjain

VU representatives listen to NSUI activists who lay down on the floor in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhav Bhawan headquarters of Vikram University here echoed with slogans against the registrar on Tuesday as the NSUI protested against the increase in examination fees and in favour of their other demands.

The NSUI activists sat on the ground at Madhav Bhawan and raised slogans against the registrar and demanded his resignation.

The NSUI activists were angry with the messy system of Vikram University and they say that neither the university is able to conduct the examination on time, nor adequate appointments are being done. and there has also been a drastic increase in examination fees.

In this regard, proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that the organisation has expressed its displeasure and we will consider it, he said.

