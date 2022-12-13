e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: NSUI demonstrates at Vikram University Headquarters to protest fee hike in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: NSUI demonstrates at Vikram University Headquarters to protest fee hike in Ujjain

The NSUI activists sat on the ground at Madhav Bhawan and raised slogans against the registrar and demanded his resignation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
VU representatives listen to NSUI activists who lay down on the floor in Ujjain on Tuesday |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhav Bhawan headquarters of Vikram University here echoed with slogans against the registrar on Tuesday as the NSUI protested against the increase in examination fees and in favour of their other demands.

The NSUI activists sat on the ground at Madhav Bhawan and raised slogans against the registrar and demanded his resignation. 

The NSUI activists were angry with the messy system of Vikram University and they say that neither the university is able to conduct the examination on time, nor adequate appointments are being done. and there has also been a drastic increase in examination fees. 

In this regard, proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that the organisation has expressed its displeasure and we will consider it, he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Affected residents in search of concrete assurance from admin in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Vyapam scam: 8 sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Vyapam scam: 8 sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Indore Sports Update: Diamond Club, Chirag United and Mhow Academy win matches

Indore Sports Update: Diamond Club, Chirag United and Mhow Academy win matches

Indore Sports Update: Thrilling win for Indore Colts

Indore Sports Update: Thrilling win for Indore Colts

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Dengue scare: Five more fall prey, total 227

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC

Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC