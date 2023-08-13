Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 3 For Raising Objectionable Slogans In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police have booked three persons under the National Security Act (NSA) for raising objectionable slogans with intention to disrupt social and communal harmony.

In view of rising communal tension, some miscreants gheraoed Deendayal Nagar Chowki (on Hat Road) on Saturday and raised objectionable slogans.

Despite stern warning, they continued to raise highly sensitive slogans before escaping from the scene. Later, a case was booked against unidentified miscreants with Deendayal Nagar police outpost.

Taking cognizance, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha directed stern action against anti-social elements trying to disturb the communal harmony of the city. A special team led by station in-charge DD Nagar Rahul Sharma acted swiftly in identifying persons involved in the incident.

The arrested trio was identified as Imran Riyasat Ali (40), Javed Gamla (34) and Zubair Ali (35) of Sherani Pura, Ratlam. All measures would be taken to prevent any incident affecting peace and harmony in the city, said SP.

