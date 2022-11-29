Madhya Pradesh: NQAS team visits district hospital in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Quality Assessment Survey (NQAS) team reached here on Monday to see the rejuvenation of the District Hospital. The team will stay in the city for three days and examine the hospital for its scale. In view of the team’s visit, the broken beds of the seven-storey Charak Hospital were removed. Along with this, instead of torn and dirty pillows and sheets, new sheets and pillows were put on bed. The porch around the hospital building was cleaned differently than everyday. The main gate of the hospital was also cleaned.

After visiting Charak Hospital, the team also visited the District Hospital. If the arrangement of the hospital is done well, then the Ujjain hospital can get a rejuvenation award of Rs 50 lakh. In this regard, Dr Jitendra Sharma of the District Hospital said that the team will remain in Ujjain for three days. During this, the work done in the hospital will be assessed.