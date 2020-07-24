Madhya Pradesh: Now, Ratlam to be under lockdown on Saturday and Sunday

Ratlam: There will be total lockdown in the district on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

Timings of the night curfew has also been changed and night curfew will remain effective from 8PM to 5 AM. In an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Jamuna Bhide, during lockdown days on Saturday and Sunday only permitted medical Shops, health services,

Pharma units will remain open. Milk vendors and news paper distributors will be allowed to carry out work of distribution within certain time period.

The order further stated that all establishments during lockdown days shall remain closed and people will remain inside the houses. Highway, state highway, national high way, Agriculture works outside civic bodies area shall remain exempt from lockdown.

Public parks, stadium, picnic spot will be kept closed till July 27 and morning walk would also remain restricted till this period. ADM order stated that those who returned from the foreign visits and returning from other districts after being admitted in the hospital they will have to compulsorily inform to the nearby police station and such persons will have to undergo Covid-19 tests and will be either home quarantined or institutional quarantined. In case of any emergency SDM will have powers to give permission for any most essential work during lockdown days.