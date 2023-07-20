Madhya Pradesh: Now Onwards, Nagda Will Be 54th District

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the industrial town Nagda as the 54th district of the state. The new district will be carved out of Ujjain district.

Chouhan made an announcement on Thursday while addressing the public gathering at Mukteshwar Mahadev temple in the town after his road show.

Besides this, Chouhan said that Narmada water will also be brought to Ujjain and Unhel will get tehsil status soon.

Chief Minister said that those tehsils who would like to be included in the newly formed district will be included. He also announced the opening of Community Hall and CM Rise School in Unhel.

Locals accorded a floral welcome to the Chief Minister’s roadshow at various places and also participated in a large number. During the roadshow itself, CM Chouhan inaugurated the newly constructed Deendayal Rasoi Kendra of the municipality.

He also performed Bhumi Pujan and inaugurated development works worth Rs 216.14 crore in Nagda-Khachrod Assembly. The Chief Minister inaugurated 98 construction works worth Rs 92.62 crore and performed Bhoomi Pujan of 86 works worth Rs 168.52 crore.

