Madhya Pradesh: Now, minority colleges become main choice for admissions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For students, who did not get admissions in courses of their choice in two rounds of centralised online counselling, colleges with minority institute status have become their only choice for admission.

Reason? Most of the seats in the courses they wish to take admissions have been filled. The chances of them still getting admission in their preferred course during the college level counselling are very thin.

At this juncture, students may not take a risk and opt for direct admission to minority colleges.

Admissions in traditional courses are granted through two-mode- direct/offline mode and online mode. Minority colleges have the privilege to admit student in direct mode whereas other colleges have to take admission through centralinsed online counselling.

Centralised online counselling had three rounds. Two were online rounds and third one CLC round. Two rounds are over and still, thousands of students are still running from pillar to post for admissions.

Besides, more than 15,500 students had applied for admission on 2515 seats in 41 self-finance courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. They had taken common entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency. The NTA had on Thursday released provisional answer keys. After going through provisional answer keys, many students would have got that they are out of the race for admission. So, they are also likely to move to minority colleges in the city.

70% seats in leading minority colleges filled

Nearly 70 per cents seats in leading minority colleges are filled. They can take admission till September 30. So those who have not taken admission as yet act now. Around 40 colleges in the city, including Christian College, Gujarati College, Jain Diwakar College, Vishshit School of Management, ISBA College, Alexia College, Renaissance College, Arihant College, Indore Institute of Law etc.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three minor sisters drown in lake in Khargone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:10 AM IST