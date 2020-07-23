Madhya Pradesh: Now, home quarantine must for visitors in Ratlam

Ratlam: To check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district the administration has announced additional measures which became effective from Thursday.

A special meeting of the district administration and police officials was held at the old control room last evening in which number of decisions were taken.

District Collector Ruchika Chauhan directed that henceforth strict vigil will be kept on the people entering into the district from other places. Everyone who reached to the district from any place other than Ratlam district will have to be compulsorily home quarantined and the period of home quarantine will be 14 days period.

In the case of home quarantine, a sticker will be pasted at the house of the person who reached from place other than district that no one ought to visit such house as home is being occupied by the person who has to remain home quarantined.

Directives have been issued at all the check posts to keep record of the persons entering in the district without fail. Tehsildar and area CSP have been directed that timely information should be communicated about the visitors and it should be ensured through proper monitoring that no violation takes place.