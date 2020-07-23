Madhya Pradesh: Now, home quarantine must for visitors in Ratlam

Ratlam: To check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district the administration has announced additional measures which became effective from Thursday.
A special meeting of the district administration and police officials was held at the old control room last evening in which number of decisions were taken.
District Collector Ruchika Chauhan directed that henceforth strict vigil will be kept on the people entering into the district from other places. Everyone who reached to the district from any place other than Ratlam district will have to be compulsorily home quarantined and the period of home quarantine will be 14 days period.
In the case of home quarantine, a sticker will be pasted at the house of the person who reached from place other than district that no one ought to visit such house as home is being occupied by the person who has to remain home quarantined.
Directives have been issued at all the check posts to keep record of the persons entering in the district without fail. Tehsildar and area CSP have been directed that timely information should be communicated about the visitors and it should be ensured through proper monitoring that no violation takes place.
Chauhan also directed that night curfew will have to be strictly implemented and shops will be closed before the deadline of the timings. Chauhan also informed that in case of death in any family , information will have to be given to the area police station.
The administration has also reiterated that the unlock norms need to be followed by one an all without fail and that strict actions will be taken against the violators.
Control room, SP Gaurav Tiwari, Upper Collector Jamuna Bhide, Additional SP Sunil Patidar , administration and police officials were present.
15 NEW POSITIVE, 17 DISCHARGED
17 more patients were today discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) while 15 samples were found positive yesterday evening. New 15 active positive were from the city area and rural areas of the district. The number of containment areas has gone upto 75. So far 338 persons were found positive and of them 252 have been discharged on recovery till today. Seven deaths have taken place and 79 active positive remained admitted at the GMC Covid hospital . An official information said that a special drive was carried in the Krishi Upaj Mandi where screening of farmers and workers was carried out.