Madhya Pradesh: Now, Corona Mahadev temple comes up in Betul

It was anticipated. And it happened in Chicholi in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

A Corona Mahadev Temple has come up in the area. The temple is talk of Chicholi town, which is located 35 kilometres from district headquarters.

A Shiva temple in Chicholi police station was in a decrepit condition.

The Shiva idol was also found broken after which thana incharge RD Sharma decided to renovate it along with Shiva idol.

Sharma who was to retire on May 31 decided to do it on his own and used the money he got as retirement benefits.

After completion of renovation work, Lord Shiva’s marble idol

was consecrated at the temple, which was renamed as Corona Mahadev Mandir.

“I think it is because of special blessings of Lord Shiva that Chicholi is safe of coronavirus. Moreover, this temple was renovated during corona period, therefore naming it as Corona Mahadev is not wrong at all,” Sharma said.

Now most policemen posted there begin their day with paying obeisance to Corona Mahadev. Because of corona lockdown people are not allowed to visit the temple. Nonetheless, people have starting coming there to have a glimpse of Corona Mahadev.

Pandit Yagyadutt Sharma who stays near the temple too believes that it was because of the temple that their town is safe from the pandemic.

Earlier, there were reports of newborns being named after corona and lockdown.

A couple in Saharanpur in UP named their newborn Sanitiser. A couple in Meerut named their twins as Quarantine and Sanitiser.