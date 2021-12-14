Madhya Pradesh: Notification issued for panchayat polls, no papers filed on the first day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of holding the panchayat elections began in the district on Monday with the issue of a notification in this regard. With this, the path was cleared for filing of nominations to begin on the day. However, on the first day, no nominations were filed.

Deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said that the last date for filing of nominations was December 20. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on December 21. Candidates can withdraw their names till 3 pm on December 23. On the same day, the list of eligible contesting candidates will be prepared and election symbols will be allotted to them.

On January 6, polling will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. The counting of votes for the post of panch-sarpanch will be held at the polling station on January 6 immediately after the end of polling. Counting of votes of candidates contesting for janpad panchayat members’ posts will be held through EVMs at the tehsil headquarters on January 10. Tabulation of votes for the post of panch-sarpanch and declaration of the election results will be done in the district on January 11.

Earlier in the day, a notification was published for elections to 4,786 posts of the three-tier panchayats in the district. Polling to one district panchayat and four janpad panchayats in the districts of Indore, Mhow, Sanwer and Depalpur will be held in the first phase. In the district, 17 members of the zilla panchayat and 100 members of four janpad panchayats will be elected. Along with this, elections will also be held for 309 and 4,360 sarpanch and panch posts.

44 counters set up to collect papers

Decentralised arrangements have been made by setting up 44 counters for taking nominations for the posts of panch and sarpanch in the district. Nomination papers for the posts of zilla panchayat members will be taken at the collectorate’s office. Nominations will be received for zilla panchayat members by the collector and district election officer with the cooperation of deputy collector Anshul Khare and Munish Sikarwar. Arrangements have been made for district members to collect nomination papers at the block level. At the district level, special arrangements have been made at the collector’s office to receive online nominations of zilla panchayat and janpad panchayat members

Facilitation centre set up

A facilitation centre has been set up at the collector’s office. Interested candidates will get help here. Special arrangements have also been made in respect of depositing the requisite amount, reviewing of voters’ list and for handing over a copy of the voters’ list. Adequate time and opportunity will be given to candidates to remove errors in the nomination papers. In case of shortage, the candidates will be informed in writing. Action will be taken to cancel the nomination if the deficiencies are not rectified within the stipulated time

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:29 AM IST