 Madhya Pradesh: Notices To 3 Officials For Not Being Able To Explain Reasons For Pending Construction Works In Jhabua
Madhya Pradesh: Notices To 3 Officials For Not Being Able To Explain Reasons For Pending Construction Works In Jhabua

Complete pending works by December: Collector

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Notices To 3 Officials For Not Being Able To Explain Reasons For Pending Construction Works In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena chaired a review meeting to discuss the status of construction works under various departments in the district. The meeting was attended by district panchayat  CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan, joint collector Akshay Singh Markam, deputy collector Harishankar Vishwakarma, tribal welfare department assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra and other related officers and employees.

During the meeting, the collector expressed displeasure over the incomplete works of panchayat, Anganwadi and Gaushala under MNREGA and directed all concerned departments to complete the dismantling process of dilapidated buildings as soon as possible. Notices were issued to three officials for not being able to explain the reasons for the pending construction works.

The collector reviewed the works approved under the additional stamp duty item and the 15th Finance Commission and instructed to blacklist the construction agency responsible for the pending construction works. She was also directed to issue notices to three officers for not being able to explain the reasons for the pending construction works.

The meeting reviewed the construction works of schemes like Scheduled Tribe Basti Vikas Yojana, Chief Minister Infrastructure Scheme, Prime Minister Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana and the collector directed the tribal affairs department assistant commissioner to send a proposal for electrification in residential schools located outside urban/rural areas.

