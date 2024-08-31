Madhya Pradesh: Notices To 3 Officials For Not Being Able To Explain Reasons For Pending Construction Works In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena chaired a review meeting to discuss the status of construction works under various departments in the district. The meeting was attended by district panchayat CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan, joint collector Akshay Singh Markam, deputy collector Harishankar Vishwakarma, tribal welfare department assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra and other related officers and employees.

During the meeting, the collector expressed displeasure over the incomplete works of panchayat, Anganwadi and Gaushala under MNREGA and directed all concerned departments to complete the dismantling process of dilapidated buildings as soon as possible. Notices were issued to three officials for not being able to explain the reasons for the pending construction works.

The collector reviewed the works approved under the additional stamp duty item and the 15th Finance Commission and instructed to blacklist the construction agency responsible for the pending construction works. She was also directed to issue notices to three officers for not being able to explain the reasons for the pending construction works.

The collector emphasised the need to complete the pending works of all Anganwadis and the construction of additional rooms in schools by December this year. She also directed to development of a processing unit at the Krishak Suvidha Kendra built in Parwalia gram panchayat through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO).

The meeting reviewed the construction works of schemes like Scheduled Tribe Basti Vikas Yojana, Chief Minister Infrastructure Scheme, Prime Minister Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana and the collector directed the tribal affairs department assistant commissioner to send a proposal for electrification in residential schools located outside urban/rural areas.