Madhya Pradesh: Notices being served for recovery of ration scam amount

Indore: In the case of Rs 80 lakh ration scam, notices are being served to

the operator of the 12 Fair Price Shops (FPS) by serving the recovery

notices to them including kingpin of the scam Bharat Dave and Promod

Dahigude. In case of failing to respond the notices, the action of seizure will be initiated.

Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar informed that after examination of 12 government fair price shops, the amount of the scam has to be recovered. A total of Rs 28.28 lakh has to be recovered from the operators of Janata Primary Cooperative Consumer Stores. From this, Rs 7.7 lakh will be recovered from Chairman Kamal Sharma, Vice President Santosh Dhannalal, Vendor Akhilekh Shinde and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs. 4.4947 lakh is to be recovered from the operators of Tabsum Women's Primary Cooperative Consumer Store.

Rs. 1.1 lakh will be recovered from the President, Asha Prakashchandra, Vice President Chandrika Rajesh, the seller Rahul Chaudhary and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 4.46 lakh is to be recovered from the operators of Maharani Laxmibai Cooperative Credit Sangh Maryadit. Rs. 1.11 lakh will be recovered from the President Ramesh Singh Sardar, Vice President Lalit Dayaram, the seller Dalbarsingh and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 3.39 is to be recovered from the operators of the student primary cooperative consumer store. Rs. 84978 will be recovered from Kamlesh Sukhram, Chairman Shyam Dave, Vendor Dhitesh Dave and Bharat Dave.