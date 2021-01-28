Madhya Pradesh: Notices being served for recovery of ration scam amount

Indore: In the case of Rs 80 lakh ration scam, notices are being served to
the operator of the 12 Fair Price Shops (FPS) by serving the recovery
notices to them including kingpin of the scam Bharat Dave and Promod
Dahigude. In case of failing to respond the notices, the action of seizure will be initiated.
Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar informed that after examination of 12 government fair price shops, the amount of the scam has to be recovered. A total of Rs 28.28 lakh has to be recovered from the operators of Janata Primary Cooperative Consumer Stores. From this, Rs 7.7 lakh will be recovered from Chairman Kamal Sharma, Vice President Santosh Dhannalal, Vendor Akhilekh Shinde and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs. 4.4947 lakh is to be recovered from the operators of Tabsum Women's Primary Cooperative Consumer Store.
Rs. 1.1 lakh will be recovered from the President, Asha Prakashchandra, Vice President Chandrika Rajesh, the seller Rahul Chaudhary and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 4.46 lakh is to be recovered from the operators of Maharani Laxmibai Cooperative Credit Sangh Maryadit. Rs. 1.11 lakh will be recovered from the President Ramesh Singh Sardar, Vice President Lalit Dayaram, the seller Dalbarsingh and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 3.39 is to be recovered from the operators of the student primary cooperative consumer store. Rs. 84978 will be recovered from Kamlesh Sukhram, Chairman Shyam Dave, Vendor Dhitesh Dave and Bharat Dave.
Similarly, a total of Rs 3.60 is to be recovered from the operators of primary cooperative consumer stores. Rs 90,017 will be recovered from the Chairman Vivek Purushottam, Vice-President Dilip Gaur, the seller Sunil Chaudhary and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 7.28 is to be recovered from the operators of Abhinashree Primary Cooperative Consumer Stores. Rs. 1.82 lakh will be recovered from the President, Kantidevi Anil, Vice President Vijaya Narendra, the seller Rosash Paliwal and Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 2.73 is to be recovered from the operators of Ma Bijasan Primary Cooperative Consumer Store.
Out of this, Rs. 68256 will be recovered from the Chairman Dharmendra
Bhanwarlal, Vice President Anju Ashok Kumar, the seller Amit Dave and
Bharat Dave. A total of Rs 19.20 is to be recovered from the operators
of Swadesh Primary Cooperative Consumer Store and Priyadarshini
Women's Primary Cooperative Consumer Store. Out of this, Rs 6.34 lakh
will be recovered from the Chairman Late Dhanpal, vice-president
Shakuntala Verma and seller Pramod Dahigude.
Similarly, a total of Rs 2.25 lakh is to be recovered from the operators of Gaur Primary Cooperative Consumer Store. Rs 75326 will be recovered from the Chairman Rakesh Rathore, Vice President Pawan Dinesh and the seller Pramod Dahigude. A total of Rs 3.94 lakh is to be recovered from the national consumers and operators of public cooperative primary consumer stores. Rs 98503 will be recovered from Yash Jadhav, Vice President, Anita Trilok Kumar, Ritesh Mahapare and Bharat Dave.