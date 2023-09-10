Madhya Pradesh: Notice Issued To 31 Docs Of Sanavad, Barwah Hospitals After Surprise Inspection

Representative Pic |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Indore divisional commissioner Mal Singh conducted a surprise inspection of Civil Hospital Barwah on Wednesday at 8.50 am and Civil Hospital Sanawad at 9:40 am.

During the inspection, divisional commissioner Singh issued show cause notice letters to a total of 31 officers and employees of Barwah and Sanawad Civil Hospital after they were found absent during duty hours without any prior intimations.

Among these, show cause notice letters have been issued to Civil Hospital Sanawad surgeon Dr Rahul Kumar Atode, PGM O Dr Vijay Kumar Kori, paediatrician Virendra Kumar, paediatrician Hansa Patidar.

Similarly, show cause notices have also been issued to paediatrician Yashwant Bhalge of Barwah Civil Hospital, Dr Kamini Patel, Dr Sakshi Agarwal, Gujalika Kage, dentist Ajay Katara, gynaecologist Kamakshi Verma, and others.

Read Also Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)