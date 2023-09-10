 Madhya Pradesh: Notice Issued To 31 Docs Of Sanavad, Barwah Hospitals After Surprise Inspection
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Notice Issued To 31 Docs Of Sanavad, Barwah Hospitals After Surprise Inspection

Madhya Pradesh: Notice Issued To 31 Docs Of Sanavad, Barwah Hospitals After Surprise Inspection

Among these, show cause notice letters have been issued to Civil Hospital Sanawad surgeon Dr Rahul Kumar Atode, PGM O Dr Vijay Kumar Kori, paediatrician Virendra Kumar, paediatrician Hansa Patidar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Indore divisional commissioner Mal Singh conducted a surprise inspection of Civil Hospital Barwah on Wednesday at 8.50 am and Civil Hospital Sanawad at 9:40 am.

During the inspection, divisional commissioner Singh issued show cause notice letters to a total of 31 officers and employees of Barwah and Sanawad Civil Hospital after they were found absent during duty hours without any prior intimations.

Among these, show cause notice letters have been issued to Civil Hospital Sanawad surgeon Dr Rahul Kumar Atode, PGM O Dr Vijay Kumar Kori, paediatrician Virendra Kumar, paediatrician Hansa Patidar.

Similarly, show cause notices have also been issued to paediatrician Yashwant Bhalge of Barwah Civil Hospital, Dr Kamini Patel, Dr Sakshi Agarwal, Gujalika Kage, dentist Ajay Katara, gynaecologist Kamakshi Verma, and others.

Read Also
Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Addition & Deletion Of Names In Voter List

Indore: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Addition & Deletion Of Names In Voter List

Indore: Two-day Conference On G-20 And NEP From September 12

Indore: Two-day Conference On G-20 And NEP From September 12

Indore Weather: Monsoon March Continues; Over 3.5 Inches Rain In 24 Hours

Indore Weather: Monsoon March Continues; Over 3.5 Inches Rain In 24 Hours

Indore: Seoni, Chhindwara, Puri Trains To Be Cancelled

Indore: Seoni, Chhindwara, Puri Trains To Be Cancelled

Indore: I-T Keeping Close Tabs On Charitable Institutions

Indore: I-T Keeping Close Tabs On Charitable Institutions