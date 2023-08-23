Madhya Pradesh: Not Attending Poll Meeting, Show-Cause Notice To 6 Officers

Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Rahul Chauhan has issued show-cause notices to six officers who failed to attend a meeting related to elections, asking them to give their reasons for their absence.

These officers included forest department SDO Santosh Ranchod, rural engineering department SDO Lalit Vedh, rural agriculture extension officer Rupasih Muvel, cooperative officer Sudeep Saxena, PWD SDO Lakshminarayan Rathore and deputy forest range officer Kamlesh Prasad Mishra.

SDM Chauhan ordered the officials to provide their reasons for missing the meeting by visiting his office on August 25. If he receives an unsatisfactory response, appropriate action would be taken against them, Chauhan said.

Notably, this notice was issued to officers who were absent from the important voter list revision meeting on August 12 without prior notice, which was against instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election Officer.

The process of obtaining the names of voters who turned 18 by October 1, 2023 and receiving claims and objections under the special campaign has been affected due to their absence from the meeting.

