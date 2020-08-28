Madhya Pradesh: Normal life disrupted due to water-logging in Mokhra village

Normal life has been disrupted in Mokhra village of Chhatarpur due to severe water-logging in the area, following a rise in the water level of Singhpur barrage after the rainfall.

The floodwater not only damaged crops in the fields but also entered homes of the locals. Because of this, they are forced to stay outside their homes or on their rooftops.

Earlier, HR Biswas, Director of the India Meteorological Department in Bhubaneshwar, had said that there was a high risk of flash floods in some areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and areas adjoining the west Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh subdivision.