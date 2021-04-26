Madhya Pradesh: No walk-in Covid-19 testing at Nehru stadium, Dussehra Maidan

Indore: Dhanwantari testing centre set up at Dussehra Maidan and Nehru Stadium is strictly a drive-in testing centre. That means people walking in won’t be considered for testing.

That is also clear from the fact that pre-registration is required for testing at Dhanwantari centre which has a column wherein people would have to provide the vehicle type.

So if you don’t have a vehicle, you will either have to borrow it from someone or hire an auto-rickshaw to reach Dhanwantari centre.

In the online registration form, an option of three types of vehicle -- bike, car and auto-rickshaw – has been provided. Multiple persons can be registered if travelling in the same vehicle for getting tested.