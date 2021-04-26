Madhya Pradesh: No walk-in Covid-19 testing at Nehru stadium, Dussehra Maidan

Indore: Dhanwantari testing centre set up at Dussehra Maidan and Nehru Stadium is strictly a drive-in testing centre. That means people walking in won’t be considered for testing.
That is also clear from the fact that pre-registration is required for testing at Dhanwantari centre which has a column wherein people would have to provide the vehicle type.
So if you don’t have a vehicle, you will either have to borrow it from someone or hire an auto-rickshaw to reach Dhanwantari centre.
In the online registration form, an option of three types of vehicle -- bike, car and auto-rickshaw – has been provided. Multiple persons can be registered if travelling in the same vehicle for getting tested.
It is to be noted that Indore Municipal Corporation has started the state’s first drive-in testing centre in collaboration with Central Lab and Sampurna Sodani Lab in the city.
While Central Lab has set up its testing facility at Nehru Stadium, Sampurna Sodani Lab will collect samples from its facility at Dussehra Maidan.
Merely Rs 700 will be charged from each individual for the test report which will be derived on a mobile phone number within 24 to 36 hours. The sample collection will take place on Tuesday.
578 samples registered
On the first day of registration for sampling in Dhanvantri drive-in Covid-19 centre, 578 people registered themselves online. The portal opened on Monday morning. Also, mock-testing trials were done at the centre in the noon and all the staff were given a briefing about their duties.
