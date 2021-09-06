Madhya Pradesh: No State Teacher’s Day award recipient from Indore this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year, no teacher from Indore district has qualified to receive the State Teacher’s Day award. The government has awarded 27 academics to honour them with the state-level Teacher’s Award, 2021, for their outstanding performance. The school education department had released the list of teachers awarded prior to Teacher’s Day.

While there was a teacher, named Pooja Saxena, who had qualified for the award, her award was cancelled citing discrepancies and hiding information regarding investigations, her name was slashed down from the awards list.

Teachers from various districts who have excelled in the field of teaching are selected for the state-level Teacher’s Award. The selected teachers were awarded shawls, shrifals, citations, and Samman Nidhi of Rs 25,000.

Among several applications received online, the state-level selection committee has chosen 27 teachers for the state-level Teacher’s Award on the recommendation of the district selection committee.

According to the policy of the award, a dedicated and deserving teacher from every district has been selected for the award. Madhya Pradesh has 52 districts, which are divided into 10 divisions.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:25 AM IST