Madhya Pradesh: No refund of E-way penalty for 2 years

Indore: The State GST department has not yet made refunds of the penalty charged from the transporter or traders in the case of E-way bills

for last 2 years. As per the rule, refund of the charged penalty amount has to be made within 90 days.



Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) and MP Tax Law Bar

Association have raised the issue of the traders and transporters’

before the State GST Commissioner. The office-bearers of the both

Associations submitted a memorandum to the State GST Commissioner

Raghvendra Singh at his office on Friday. Yashwant Lobhane,

president of CTPA and Ashwin Lakhotia, president of MPTLBA informed

that in 2018 the system of e-way bill was introduced to

send goods worth more than Rs. 50,000 from one state to another and

from one district to another in the country. In the initial phase,

their vehicles were seized along with the goods by the GST department

as transporters did not have necessary documents. The goods and vehicles were released only after the

tax or the amount of penalty or bank guarantee were levied from the

transporter. In such cases, appeals were submitted by the businessman

or transporter.



Lobhane and Lakhotia said as per the rules, the department is

required to make refund within 90 days, if the amount of tax and

penalty deposited is refundable in case the appeal is decided in

favour of transport or the businessman. But currently no refund is

has been received.