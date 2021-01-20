Madhya Pradesh: No possibility of phase three operation in Singaji thermal power plant in Khandwa district

Mundi (Khandwa district): Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) owned Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project managing director Manjeet Singh has said that there is no any possibility of phase three operation here.

Singh who conducted inspection at power station on Tuesday and later had a long discussion with the media persons in late evening said electricity is being produced in two units under first two phase.

Another two units of phase two will become operational this year. Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project is a coal-fired power plant located near Mundi village. Water required for plants is taken from Indira Sagar reservoir while the coal is received from South Eastern Coalfields Limited.

The project was originally envisaged to be constructed in three phases but only two of the three phases have been approved for construction. The first phase consists of two units with a generation capacity of 600 MW each and it was commissioned in February 2014. The second phase consists of two units with a generation capacity of 660 MW each. Singh said company has set a target to start unit 4 by March 31 while unit 3 will become operational by June this year.

During the inspection, Singh directed officials and the employee to ensure that ash doesn’t fly. He asked them to install sprinklers. He also asked officials and the contractor to ensure there is no water seepage from thermal plant.