Madhya Pradesh: No offline exams in May, UGC to varsities

Indore: Citing Covid-19 crisis, University Grants Commission has asked universities across the country not to conduct offline exams in May and decide on conducting online exams after assessing local conditions.
In its letter addressed to vice chancellors and college principals, the higher education regulator said that amidst the second wave of Covid-19, health and safety of everyone is most important.
“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff who are currently occupied in fighting Covid-19 in one way or other,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said.
“However, for conduct of online examinations, higher education institutions may decide suitably after accessing local conditions,” he added.
Online exams are allowed provided universities ensure they are prepared in all respects and adhere to the directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government, state governments, the Education Ministry, and the UGC.
Department of Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday had sent a revised exam schedule to universities wherein it was stated that undergraduate and postgraduate final year/semester exams should be held online in June and results be declared in July.
Similarly, it stated that first and second year exams of UG and second semester exams of PG should be held online in July and results should be declared in August.
Law exams in June & July
Like last year, exams of law courses would be held online in open book mode due to Covid-19 crisis. DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that BA-LLB ninth semester exams would be held in June and final semester exams in July. Similarly, he said that LLB fifth semester exams would be held in June and final semester exams in July. Last year, all law courses exams was held online in open book mode.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)