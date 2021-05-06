Madhya Pradesh: No offline exams in May, UGC to varsities

Indore: Citing Covid-19 crisis, University Grants Commission has asked universities across the country not to conduct offline exams in May and decide on conducting online exams after assessing local conditions.

In its letter addressed to vice chancellors and college principals, the higher education regulator said that amidst the second wave of Covid-19, health and safety of everyone is most important.

“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff who are currently occupied in fighting Covid-19 in one way or other,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said.

“However, for conduct of online examinations, higher education institutions may decide suitably after accessing local conditions,” he added.

Online exams are allowed provided universities ensure they are prepared in all respects and adhere to the directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government, state governments, the Education Ministry, and the UGC.