Madhya Pradesh: No increase in CBSE school fees amid coronavirus outbreak

Schools, including all the private ones affiliated to CBSE, cannot increase the school fees for the academic session 2020-21 as per orders released from school education department on Friday.

The board will issue orders if there are any changes in future, but until then, no increase in fee is allowed.

Further, the orders shared from Joint Director (Indore) of school education department Manish Verma noted that those parents who have not been able to pay school fee of academic session 2019-20 can pay the amount till June 30, 2020.

“Schools need to consider requests from parents if they are unable to pay fee due to coronavirus pandemic and current lockdown,” the notice said. In case, parents have not been able to pay school fee due to pandemic, no school is allowed to remove the child from the school, as per orders.

“Many schools force parents to pay fee in lump-sum amounts, but keeping in mind the disturbance in income for everyone due to lockdown, it has been decided that schools must collect fee in quarterly and preferably monthly instalment,” the order said.

Further, schools have been instructed that students should be forced to buy reference books and should only use books provided by board.