Madhya Pradesh: No electricity in Barwani district’s Mogara Pani village since India’s independence, villagers’ demand falls on deaf ears

Khetia (Barwani district): Electricity has not reached Mogara Pani village till date. The village comes under Baigore panchayat in Pansemal tehsil of Barwani district. Two hamlets Kabipani, Okyapani also have no electricity connection.

On January 16 , the villagers of Mogra Pani visited west discom (state government-run electricity distribution company) office in Khetia and gave a written complaint about their problem to junior engineer Deependra Mali. Villagers said that they have filed complaints on CM Helpline twice but have not received the facility.

As there is no electricity, people spend nights in the dark. To fetch drinking water, they have to walk for about six to seven kilometres and also to grind foodgrains. As the village is surrounded by mountains and forests, wild animals walk past at nights. There is risk to life and property in absence of electricity,” a villager said. Children have to study in lantern light due to lack of electricity.

When villagers spoke to the junior engineer Mali, he said he has received memorandum from villagers and will forward the estimate after getting a survey done. He further said he will try to resolve the problem as soon as possible.