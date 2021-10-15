Madhya Pradesh: No child’s play this but Barwani is tackling malnutrition with a toy

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): District earned the top spot among the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres in the state in terms of recruiting and empowering underweight children in October.

An official said that collector Shivraj Singh Verma’s monitoring and suggestion to launch toy banks helped in achieving the feat.

District programme officer Women and Child Development department Ratan Singh Gundiya said 70 beds are available in six NRC centers in the district.

Gundia said that the child returning home after treatment is gifted the toy which he has played with during his stay at the NRC.

The presence of toy at home will sensitise the guardians towards providing nutritional food to their child.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singare said that 460 children were recruited from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Verma congratulated the officials concerned for the feat.

