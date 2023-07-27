Madhya Pradesh: No Change In Muharram Procession Route

FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Peace Committee met in Sankul Administrative Building over upcoming festivals and Muharram on Tuesday.

The district administration and the police said that the route of Muharram procession would remain the same as has been for the last 200 years. No changes would be allowed and the cops would monitor the route through CCTVs and drone cameras. Volunteers and force would be deployed. No DJ would be allowed between Kotwali Chowk and CB Girls School. Weapons would also be banned. Along with this, the time of the procession too would be fixed. Collector Ilaiah Raja T, Rural Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal and several administrative officers were present in the meeting.

The procession would pass through Dreamland via Main Street, Manak Chowk, Kotwali Chowk, Sanghi Street and proceed towards CB Girls School. Every year the procession ends by 8 pm. This year DJs would be allowed in small vehicles.

Besides, procession would not be allowed to stop anywhere after Kotwali Chowk. Around 50 CCTV cameras have been installed for security and monitoring of the procession. Apart from this, 3 drones too would be deployed.

About 15 akhadas would join the procession and only the caliphs and masters of the akhadas would be allowed to keep swords. Mhow Town in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadauria, Kishanganj, Badgonda, Manpur TI were also present in the meeting.

