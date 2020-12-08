Madhya Pradesh: No Bharat Bandh in Indore as people crowd shops to buy essential goods, other commodities

Indore: Normal life was not affected in the city on Tuesday with state transport buses plying, hotels and shops remaining open despite Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and supported by opposition parties. The major organisations did not back the shutdown call. Local residents crowded shops to buy essential commodities.
In Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, public transport buses were plying, hotels and shops remained open. Similarly, government owned banks and insurance companies worked as usual though the unions have extended support to farmers’ bandh call.
Shops, malls vegetable markets remained open and means of public transport were functional. No reports of skirmishes or violence surfaced in the city till Tuesday noon. Police beefed up security across the city to meet any contingency.
The farmers from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are protesting against three farm laws passed by the Parliament and have given the Bharat Bandh call.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)