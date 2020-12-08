Madhya Pradesh: No Bharat Bandh in Indore as people crowd shops to buy essential goods, other commodities

Indore: Normal life was not affected in the city on Tuesday with state transport buses plying, hotels and shops remaining open despite Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and supported by opposition parties. The major organisations did not back the shutdown call. Local residents crowded shops to buy essential commodities.

In Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, public transport buses were plying, hotels and shops remained open. Similarly, government owned banks and insurance companies worked as usual though the unions have extended support to farmers’ bandh call.

