Madhya Pradesh: No Bhagoria fair in Barwani district this year, order issued to check corona spread

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the corona infection, the district administration has banned Bhagoria fair this year. It is organised ahead of Holi festival every year.

Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma has issued orders to this effect amid rising number of corona cases in adjoining districts as well as in Maharashtra. Any act violating this this order will be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Temples, religious places holding a religious programme during upcoming Mahashivratri festival where more than hundred people gather will need permission from sub divisional magistrate of the area. Mask, social distancing will be mandatory at the venues and organisers will have to make arrangements for sanitation. Besides, entry of people of Barwani district in Maharashtra's Toranmal fair on Shivratri too has been banned.