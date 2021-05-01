Madhya Pradesh: No admission of corona patients in Sailana requiring more than 2 litres of oxygen, order faces brunt of MLA

Sailana: Sailana MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot from Ratlam district wrote to the district collector Gopalchandra Dad raising questions as he directed all the private hospitals, not to admit any corona infected patient with requirement of more than 2 litres of oxygen. Consequently, all the private hospitals refused to admit any corona infected patient from Thursday evening.

Despite the fact that this new coronavirus strain is more harmful and 80% of infected patients require around 8 litres-15 litres of oxygen, the administration took this decision.

Meanwhile, administration is already supplying 20 metric tonne of oxygen to Ratlam whereas; the requirement here is 16 metric tonne of oxygen.

He also mentioned the last 20 days record which proves that there is a 2 to 3 per cent increase in everyday registered cases. In all, the town registered around 300 corona positive cases till now and it might exceed 600-1000 if the administration does not consider the decision made.

If the private hospitals continue to follow the administrative directions, there will be a surge of corona infected patients in town, making the situation worse for everyone, he added. Legislator demanded a justification about the decision made and possible solutions for preventing any calamity in future.