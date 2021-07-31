Madhya Pradesh: Nine held for cheating, extortion by posing as journalists, cops in Jabalpur

Bhopal: Nine fake journalists involved in systematic blackmailing, extortion and loot, have been arrested late night by Madan Mahal Police. The police are strictly interrogating all the arrested accused and investigating the cases of obscenity. The same Gwarighat police have registered an offense against the arrested accused under sections 394, 452, 419, 323, 506 34 and section 66 (c) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2000.

As per information, Ankit Shrivastava, Komal Patel, Babloo Thorat, Badal Patel and Prem Singh Lodhi were arrested on Saturday while Santosh Jain, Vivek Mishra, J P Singh and Arun Gupta were arrested on Friday.

Earlier, Jabalpur's gangster JP Singh, Santosh Jain, Pankaj Gupta and Vivek Mishra have been remanded by the police in the hands of Madan Mahal police. In the remand of three days, the police is inquiring about the fraud, recovery and robbery done by the accused in the district.

This is considered to be the biggest action of the state so far. The arrests were made after a woman complained that the accused threatened to circulate a certain video if she did not pay them, said Madan Mahal police station in-charge Neeraj Verma.

The accused would cheat or extort money by posing as journalists, officials of the crime branch of police, or, in some cases, members of a Hindu organization, he said.