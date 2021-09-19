Madhya Pradesh: Nine dengue patients found in Lasudiya Khedi

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the health department and local administration in Alot tehsil of Ratlam fell flat as 9 dengue patients were found in Lasudiya Khedi village near Taal on Sunday.

Sub-divisional officer (revenue) Rajesh Kumar Shukla immediately ordered department to intensify testing at the village.

A team of health department reached village and met dengue patients and made them aware about dengue and other diseases and with the investigation of the disease, continuous check-up at the community health center is going on for quick improvement.

Chief Medical Officer RK Pal, Ahmed Ali Sayyed, Imran Khan, village head Mangusingh Deora, panchayat secretary Shrikant Sharma, GRS Amrulal Malvi, Anganwadi worker were present.

