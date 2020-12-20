Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature in Indore dips further to 9.6 degrees Celsius, day temperature may also slide due to cold, northerly winds

Indore: As cold winds intensified, Saturday’s night temperature dropped further by two degrees Celsius in city compared to what was recorded on Friday night. The weather remained cold on Sunday morning too as winds blew from the northern part of the country.
According to the regional meteorological department, minimum temperature on Saturday was 9.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. City’s maximum temperature on Saturday at 23.2 degrees Celsius was four degrees below normal.
“Intense chill conditions generated due to cold winds blowing from north India. Weather will remain same for next couple of days. Temperature may dip further,” met department officials said. They also said that city's day temperature will also slide further due to western disturbance in Himalayan region.
Umaria witnessed the coldest night in the state on Saturday as the temperature dipped to 3.2 degrees Celsius. After Umaria, Rewa witnessed the second coldest night at 4 degrees Celsius followed by Gwalior at 4.3 degrees Celsius. Bhopal shivered at 5 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. Seoni witnessed the warmest night in state with 11 degrees Celsius.