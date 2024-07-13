 Madhya Pradesh: Night Culture Ends, Indore Back To Old Days
Starting on September 13, 2022, the night culture prevailed only for 22 months. A new system would be implemented regarding operation of markets and commercial establishments in the night. Shops within 100m radius of BRTS would not operate throughout the night anymore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s directives, Indore collector Asheesh Singh on Friday revoked 22-month-old order introducing night culture in the city. The collector later announced that a new system would be rolled out allowing markets around bus stand and railway station to remain open throughout the night.

On September 13, 2022, an order was issued allowing markets within 100-metre radius of BRTS to operate throughout the night. The order cited needs of IT companies and BPOs to infuse night culture in the city. However, the night culture was opposed by various sections of the society and political leaders.

Earlier, in the day, the chief minister held a video-conference meeting with ministers, MLAs and other public representatives of Indore division. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other MLAs sought a new system for operation of night market and commercial establishments in the city.

Other ministers and MLAs too pitched in and also sought effective ban on illegal drug trade.  Following the discussion, CM Yadav declared that a new system would soon replace night culture. He said that a detailed action plan regarding night market, industrial institute, office operation etc would be prepared. Illegal drug trade too would be checked and strict action would be taken against the culprits, he declared.

Following CM’s instruction, the Collector revoked the September 13, 2022 order with immediate effect.

Against night culture

-Spoiling traditional culture of the city.

-Night culture resulting in hooliganism and rising drug addiction among youths.

-Soaring crime graph

-Residents living along BRTS were also against it.

In support

-It was the need of IT companies and BPO centres whose working was linked to overseas counties.

-The night culture would contribute to city’s economy. It was termed as dawn of night economy.

