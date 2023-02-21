Madhya Pradesh: NIA detains person from Hatnara village according to Sources

Photo: Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) again conducted a raid in Ratlam district and detained one person on Tuesday morning. The NIA team detained a person from Hatnara village falling under Piploda police station area. Whose input of having illegal weapons was received by the investigative agency.

Sources claimed that the person who is under interrogation is connected with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala and the firing case that took place in Punjab.

Two persons have been detained from nearby Ujjain district as well, with whom the person detained from Ratlam may be connected, sources added.

The detained youth was taken to the police line. The NIA team can search at some more places. A team of NIA has also reached Hatnara village under Piploda police station area.

Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari has said that the NIA had received some inputs, for which a team of four to five NIA officers reached Ratlam. NIA investigation is on. However, the information about any arrest has not been revealed so far.

In fact, Ratlam has been under the scanner of the NIA since the arrest of terrorists from Ratlam last year in a conspiracy to terrorise Jaipur.

In the past too, the NIA team had conducted raids in Ratlam and interrogated the suspects. This time, too the NIA team reached Ratlam for action.

