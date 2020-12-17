Madhya Pradesh: NGT rejects govt's plea seeking an extension of time for compliance of waste management directions

The National Green Tribunal has rejected a plea by the Madhya Pradesh government seeking an extension of time for compliance of directions for waste management due to COVID-19.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said timelines which have been laid down by the tribunal are not out of the blue.

The tribunal said while COVID-19 is certainly an event which cannot be ignored, it has already taken it into account and the timeline for levy of compensation has been revised from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 and extension of three months' time will apply to the directions for Solid Waste Management.

"They are to enforce the mandate of law laid down under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Rules framed thereunder and binding directions of the Supreme Court," the bench also comprising Justice S K Singh said.