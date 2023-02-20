Madhya Pradesh: NFL profit (PBT) spiked to 969 crore during April - December 2022

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Riding on higher sale, returns on efficient energy use after implementation of Energy Saving Schemes in plants and also additional revenue of Rs.710.92 crore towards extension of energy norms notified by DoF, NFL has registered a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs.969.14 crore during the current nine months compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY) of Rs 81.17 crore.

The financial results of Company for the nine months ended on December 31, 2022 was approved by the Board in its meeting.

The company achieved total fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh metric tons during this period taking the revenue of the company to new heights of Rs.23,349 crore, up by 105 per cent than the CPLY. The company recorded robust growth in sale of non-urea products and Industrial products during this period.

On the production front, the company produced 29.28 Lakh MT of urea during the current Nine months against CPLY of 26.10 lakh MT. Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) during this period touched Rs.724.97 crore.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Family of former sarpanch attacked in Guna

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)