Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) distributed school backpacks and educational kits to students of government schools.

Under company's ‘Back to School’ CSR project, chairman and managing director, NFL, Atul B Patil inaugurated the project by distributing educational kits to students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Chhawla, Najafgarh, New Delhi.

Executive Director (HR) Dinesh Sood, deputy director, education department Government of Delhi, Savita Daral, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication & HR) Sanjeev Randeva and other officials were present.

A total of 1,580 students of six government schools reaped benefits of educational kits under this project. This project took place under Aruna Kishore Foundation. The objective of this project is to enhance school attendance in the government schools by providing the educational kits and school bags to students.