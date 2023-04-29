 Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

Executive Director (HR) Dinesh Sood, deputy director, education department Government of Delhi, Savita Daral, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication & HR) Sanjeev Randeva and other officials were present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) distributed school backpacks and educational kits to students of government schools.

Under company's ‘Back to School’ CSR project, chairman and managing director, NFL, Atul B Patil inaugurated the project by distributing educational kits to students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Chhawla, Najafgarh, New Delhi.

Executive Director (HR) Dinesh Sood, deputy director, education department Government of Delhi, Savita Daral, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication & HR) Sanjeev Randeva and other officials were present.

A total of 1,580 students of six government schools reaped benefits of educational kits under this project. This project took place under Aruna Kishore Foundation. The objective of this project is to enhance school attendance in the government schools by providing the educational kits and school bags to students.

Read Also
MP: In Guna, 10-day after school teacher ended life, police booked then BEO, Jan Shikshak for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

MP: Chouhan a liar, ministers corrupt, says Digvijaya Singh

MP: Chouhan a liar, ministers corrupt, says Digvijaya Singh

MP: Women to get Rs 1,500 per month if Congress wins assembly polls, says MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

MP: Women to get Rs 1,500 per month if Congress wins assembly polls, says MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

MP: Congress will win 150 seats in assembly polls, says Digvijaya Singh

MP: Congress will win 150 seats in assembly polls, says Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Kindergartners receive report cards as degree in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Kindergartners receive report cards as degree in Sanawad