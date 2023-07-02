Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Wed Woman Fatally Shot In Guna | Representational image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman was shot to death by her brother-in-law in Dharnawada village of Guna on Saturday night. Five family members along with the killer fled the spot just after committing the crime, police officials said.

According to information, Vandana Pardi of Chhoti Kanari recently tied a nuptial knot with Ram Babu of Bilakhedi. Brother of Vandana told police that her in-laws used to torture her over dowry and unnecessary expensive things like car and bike.

He further said that even on Saturday night, Vandana’s brother-in-law Udhav demanded money from her. When she denied it, he began to argue with her. The quarrel escalated so much that Udhav shot Vandana leading to her instant death.

Her in-laws' family fled after witnessing the incident. Later, Vandana's maternal family reached Bilakhedi and took her body to Jhagar police outpost. The police sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem and registered an FIR. A team of police was formed to catch the miscreants. Further investigation is underway.