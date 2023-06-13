 Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Wed Visually Impaired Couple Seeks Work From Khandwa Collector
Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Wed Visually Impaired Couple Seeks Work From Khandwa Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Wed Visually Impaired Couple Seeks Work From Khandwa Collector

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anup Kumar Singh came across a unique case of a visually impaired couple during a public hearing on Tuesday in Khandwa. The couple, dressed in full wedding attire reached the collectorate straight from their wedding venue to seek work from the collector to begin their married life.

As soon as Ramji Chaudhary and Shobha Deokar of Chira Khadaan reached the public hearing, collector Singh blessed them for their future.

After this, both of them appealed to the collector to provide them employment under the government's employment schemes. The couple said, “We tied the knot at a local Shiv temple. We neither have any resources to earn money nor any savings to live upon. Hence, we should also be included in the mainstream of employment by giving us the benefits of the governmental schemes.”

While assuring them, collector Singh directed the officials of the Social Justice Department to provide them work by connecting them with the eligible scheme of the government.

