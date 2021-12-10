Madhya Pradesh: Newly installed oxygen plant out of order for over two months

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The oxygen plant that was set up with public support at Madhya Bharat hospital has been out of order for more than two months after working for some time.

The breakdown of the plant has been reported to the district health officer and also the district administration but the company that installed the plant is not responding well to the request to repair the plant. It is noteworthy that this plant was being operated without any technician’s supervision. And now it has been out of service for more than 2 months due to some technical difficulty.

Hospital sources say that due to a technical fault in the compressor of the oxygen plant, this plant is not running. Several attempts were made to rectify this, but to date, this plant has not been repaired. Dr HR Verma, in-charge of hospital said that it has been more than 2 months that the plant has remained shut.

The complaint of this has also been given in the meeting held by the district health officer and the district administration in the past. He has also written many letters to the company but there has been no response.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:52 AM IST