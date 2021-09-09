Madhya Pradesh: Newly appointed superintendent of police Deepak Shukla takes charge

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed superintendent of police for Barwani district Deepak Kumar Shukla took charge here.

He said that he will try to resolve the problems of the people by gauging the expectations of the people of area. He looks forward to gain insights into as problems and challenges being faced by the locals and how the police can help them address the same.

“We will try to do the best work for the betterment of the public, the satisfaction of the people is our goal,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:30 AM IST