Madhya Pradesh: Newborn dies during delivery in government hospital in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn died during delivery at the tehsil's largest government hospital. The deceased family members started protesting at the main gate of the hospital, demanding action against the negligent doctor. Government Madhya Bharat Hospital in charge Dr HR Verma said that Nikhat's husband Irfan, a resident of Mhow's Patti Bazar, had come along with his pregnant wife to the hospital three days ago to see the female doctor.

The female doctor, hospital in-charge saw the woman and got the test done in the hospital. Sonography was done on Tuesday only. On Saturday, when the women of the family came to the hospital to get the patient examined, they were told that the baby's heartbeat was very low. Only then the female doctor and the doctor in-charge examined the woman.

The child was found dead at the time of delivery. The doctors also asked the family members to get the PM done, but they refused. After the incident, angry family members began to protest in the hospital premises and demanded action against the doctors. It is noteworthy that in this hospital, Sonography is arranged only a day in a week by the District Health Office, due to which poor patients have to spend more than Rs 1k for Sonography from outside.

The relatives sitting on a dharna gave a memorandum to tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and urged him to take action against the negligent doctor. The dharna was called off after assurance from the tehsildar.