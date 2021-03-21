Madhya Pradesh: New ghat on Narmada bank in Omkareshwar to be built after late Nandkumar Singh

Omkareshwar: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took part in the asthi visarjan programme of late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan at Omkareshwar.

On this occasion, he said that the actual tribute to Nandu Bhaiya will not be in shedding tears in his memory but in completing his incomplete works. Chief minister Chouhan said that Nandu Bhaiya never asked for anything for himself from me as the Chief Minister, but only talked about the development of Nimar region.

Earlier MP late Shri Nand Kumar Chauhan’s Asthi Kalash Yatra had reached Omkareshwar from his home town Shahpur via Burhanpur and Khandwa passing through various villages of the region.

Chief minister Chouhan took part in asthi-kalash visarjan in the Narmada river along with the family of late Chauhan.

Granth to be centered on Nandu Bhaiya’s life sketch

Chief minister Chouhan announced to get a ghat constructed on the Narmada bank after Late Nandu Bhaiyya in a shraddhanjali sabha at Nagar Ghat of Omkareshwar. He said that a detailed granth will also be written in the memory of Nandu Bhaiya, which will include opinions of the chief minister besides party workers.

Chief minister Chouhan said that late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan was a visionary leader. Nandu Bhaiyya’s dream of establishing a medical college in Khandwa was also realized and now the same medical college will be named after him, said he.