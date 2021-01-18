Madhya Pradesh: New farm laws a bid to cheat farmers, says Congress MLA Grewal

SARDARPUR: Scores of farmers from Sardarpur village of Dhar district took out a tractor rally from Sardarpur to Rajgarh in support of thousands of farmers protesting outside National Capital demanding revocation of three farm laws. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister to tehsildar.

Addressing the farmers, Congress MLA from Sardarpur Pratap Grewal said that three farm laws were anti-farmers and it was nothing but an attempt to cheat farmers.

Grewal said that three laws were passed secretly by the Modi government without the consent of farmers. Farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states were protesting at Singhu Border near Delhi for the last 54 days, but the Modi government was not listening to them.