Madhya Pradesh: New farm laws a bid to cheat farmers, says Congress MLA Grewal

SARDARPUR: Scores of farmers from Sardarpur village of Dhar district took out a tractor rally from Sardarpur to Rajgarh in support of thousands of farmers protesting outside National Capital demanding revocation of three farm laws. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister to tehsildar.
Addressing the farmers, Congress MLA from Sardarpur Pratap Grewal said that three farm laws were anti-farmers and it was nothing but an attempt to cheat farmers.
Grewal said that three laws were passed secretly by the Modi government without the consent of farmers. Farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states were protesting at Singhu Border near Delhi for the last 54 days, but the Modi government was not listening to them.
District Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria and former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam also addressed the meeting.
More than 300 tractors participated in the march which started from sports complex in Sardarpur at 1 pm and passed through bus stand Bhopavar Marg, Bhopavar Chowkdi, Rajgarh’s IG Chowkdi, Kukshi Road, Kukshi Naka, Bus Stand Road, Old Bus Stand, Mandi Road and concluded at Sardarpur Panchmukhi Square.
In the end, a memorandum was submitted to tehsildar Premnarayan Parmar addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that how the new law had caused deep distress for the farmers.
Congress takes out tractor rally against farm laws in Burhanpur
BURHANPUR: Led by former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav, members of Congress from Burhanpur took out tractor rally to protest against three farm laws passed by BJP-led NDA government.
Not only Congress members, but scores of farmers and representatives of different farmers’ bodies participated in the rally. Rally began from Shikarpura police station and after visiting different places in the town culminated at Nehru statue where Congress members submitted memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Kashiram Badole addressing Father of the Nation.
On the occasion, Yadav and other Congress leaders addressed the farmers and expressed that how new farm law would cheat farmers. They asked government to revoke farm laws immediately.
In Nagda, Congress staged protest against farm laws
NAGDA: Congress workers took out a tractor-rally against agricultural laws on Monday from Dussehra Maidan to tehsil office where they submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Rajendra Guha and Mandi police station in-charge Shyam Sundar Sharma.
State Congress representative Basant Malpani addressed the gathering. District Youth Congress former president Chandrabhan Singh Chandel urged farmers to be a part of the historic movement and stand for their rights. Khachrod constituency Youth Congress president Kamal Arya also expressed his views.
Virendra Malpani, Mahendra Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Verma, Shravan Solanki, Ramkishore Bhati, Arif Khan, Asif Sheikh, Kamal Suryavanshi and others also addressed the programme.
In tractor rally, Gopilal Anjana, Ramsingh Anjana, Inder Anjana, Kamal Anjana, Dinesh Anjana, Dharmendra Vaghela, Chhagan Bhanopia, Pawan Deora, Ajay Anjana, Vijay Anakia, Bapusin Gurjar and others participated.
