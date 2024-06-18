Madhya Pradesh: New Academic Session Begins, Teachers Greet Students With Tilak

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Government schools across the state, including Dhar and the neighbouring rural region, reopened on Tuesday for the new session 2024-25. Teachers welcomed the students by applying tilak and showering flower petals on them.

Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur inaugurated the ëSchool Chale Hum 2024í campaign at Brahmakundi High School.

The entrance of the school was decorated with balloons and the children were very excited to reach the school. They were very happy to meet their friends and teachers on the first day.

MLA Kalusingh Thakur, district vice-president Vishwas Pandey, additional collector Ashwini Rawat, and administrative staff were also present. Union Minister Thakur flagged off the 'Shiksha Rath' (Education Chariot).

The Union minister emphasised education's value, urging respect for parents and teachers. As part of the campaign, she administered a pledge to parents to send children to school. "Children should pursue their interests for a bright future," she said.

Assistant commissioner of tribal affairs Brijkant Shukla outlined the three-day programme. June 19 will be celebrated as Parent Orientation Day, discussing school activities and materials by dignitaries.

June 20 will be 'Meeting the Future' day, featuring visits from public representatives, alumni and community intellectuals. International Yoga Day will be observed in all high schools and higher secondary schools on June 21.

Admission ceremony at CM Rise School

Sendhwa: An admission ceremony of CM Rise School was organised on Tuesday here in the presence of MLA Montu Solanki, district president Latabai Patel, municipality president Mohan Joshi and other dignitaries. Addressing the programme, the MLA said with the opening of the CM Rise School, the town will also witness the establishment of medical and engineering colleges.

District minister Ganesh Rathore said the school, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 34 crore is a gift for the students. The students will get quality education and numerous facilities, necessary for their holistic development. The ceremony concluded by distributing books to the students from classes 1 to 12 by applying tilak.

Vidyarambh Sanskar organised in Barod

Barod: A Vidyarambh Sanskar (admission ceremony) was held in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Barod. School teachers and parents gathered at Krishna Mandir located at Gandhi Chowk. At the beginning of the ceremony, Lord Krishna and the four Vedas were worshipped. A grand shobha yatra was also taken out in the town, which reached the school campus traversing through the main streets of the town. The yatra received a warm welcome at various places. Guests garlanded the photo of Goddess Saraswati and lit ceremonial lamps. Shishu Vatika province head Satyanarayan Sharma, Hansvahini Education Committee, Barod manager Shivdayal Bhavsar and others were present as special guests.

Children welcome with tilak on their rejoining school

Khargone: The admission festival in Khargone district was marked by children being welcomed in schools with tilak and the distribution of textbooks. However, attendance in rural schools was low. In Bamanda village, teachers brought children to school on a bullock cart with drums, attracting a large number of parents. The festival was also celebrated in Utkrisht School at the district headquarters and Kukdol School of Khargone complex. The event was attended by MLA Balkrishna Patidar, DEO SK Kanude, teachers, parents and public representatives.

New session begins with Saraswati worshipping

Sendhwa: Nehru Smriti Higher Secondary School (English Medium) managed by Shiksha Prasarak Samiti reopened on Tuesday with the worshipping of Maa Saraswati. Institution president BL Jain emphasised the importance of disciplined study and balanced education for success. He highlighted the role of sports in maintaining a healthy mind.

Principal Rahul Mandloi urged students to attend classes regularly and complete assignments promptly to avoid exam stress. Former president Pirchand Mittal, vice-president Ravindra Singh Mandloi, and other committee members graced the occasion.

Students rejoin school with happy faces

Sardarpur: The reopening of Sardarpur's government schools was celebrated enthusiastically on Tuesday. Teachers welcomed newly-admitted students with tilak and performed aarti. Schools were adorned with pictures, balloons and rangoli. Excited students enjoyed their first day with activities and lessons in Hindi and mathematics through interactive methods, following the new National Education Policy 2020. A festive mid-day meal of vegetables, puri and kheer was served. Free textbooks were also distributed by the government, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and ensuring students were well-prepared for the academic year ahead.

New session at CM Rise School

Alot: The new academic session commenced at the Government CM Rise School, Alot, on Tuesday by applying tilak to the students under School Chale Hum Abhiyan. District president representative Kali Singh Parihar graced the event as the chief guest. Block education officer Nirmala Kalme was present as the special guest.

The programme commenced with lighting of ceremonial lamps and garlanding the photo of Goddess Saraswati in the presence of municipal council president Mamta Jain, principal Mahendra Singh Pawar. The Principal informed the students and parents about the functioning of the school. Special eatery arrangements were also made for students. Vice-principal Firoz Khan, Satish Meena and teaching staff were present.

Admission ceremony held at PM Vidyalaya in Ajaypur village

Suwasara: An admission ceremony was organised on the commencement of the new academic session at PM Vidyalaya in Ajaypur village on Tuesday. The event commenced with paying floral tribute to Goddess Saraswati and lighting ceremonial lamps. The guests welcomed the students by distributing free textbooks. The function was presided over by Chainsingh Ninama. Kailash Patidar, sarpanch representative and others were present. Teacher Vijay Pathak informed attendees about the functioning of the School. Sarpanch representative stressed the importance of attendance of students in the new academic session. Sanjay Porwal expressed gratitude.