Madhya Pradesh: Nepanagar MLA Kasdekar fails to appear in high school board exam

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar failed to appear in the first paper of her high school board exam held on Wednesday as she was attending a budget session of the MP assembly.

Class 10 board examinations was started across the state on Wednesday, and the first paper was held between 9 am and 12 noon.

MLA Kasdekar, who submitted an examination form from the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Dedtalai village, is supposed to appear in the exam.

After missing the exam, MLA Kasdekar said, “Now I will look to appear in the exam next time." It is being told that it was also necessary for her to attend the budget session on Wednesday.

As per the admit card she got a few days ago, Kasdekar got Government Subhash Utkrisht Higher Secondary School of Burhanpur as the examination centre.

Her childhood name, Bali Semalkar is written on it. With the same name, she was about to appear in the examination as a self-study student. However, her signature on the admit card photo is Sumitra Kasdekar.

The name of her father Labu Semalkar and mother Janaki Bai is also there on the admit card issued by the Board of Secondary Education.

Left studies about 21 years back

Sumitra Kasdekar was about to appear in the exam after she left school about 21 years ago. In her exam, MLA took subjects including Hindi, Social Science, Maths, Sanskrit, English, and Science.

Sumitra Kasdekar was born on August 15, 1983, in Semadoh village, Amravati district, Maharashtra. Her name in school documents is Bali Semalkar. She got an education till the class 8 standard. Due to the non-availability of schools in the village, she could not study further.

In 1999, she got married to veterinary Dr Rajesh Kasdekar of Dedtalai village in Burhanpur. After marriage, she had the desire to study, but due to responsibilities, she could not complete it.

When MLA Sumitra Kasdekar was asked about not being able to take the exam, she said - it is an assembly session. It is also very important to stay here in the budget session. This is a session of the month and will continue till March 27, although in between I’ll visit Nepanagar.

