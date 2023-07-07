Madhya Pradesh: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman, Victim Hospitalised

Acid Attack | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was critically injured in acid attack by a neighbour in Surpal village under Gogawan police station of Khargone district on Thursday morning.

The woman suffered burn injuries on her back and hands. She was admitted to district hospital. The accused has been arrested. Police station in-charge Praveen Arya said that Kavita had lodged a complaint against Narendra Yadav with the police station about one-and-a-half year back. Since then Narendra was harassing her.

The victim had gone to grind wheat at village mill. While returning, Narendra threw acid at her. Initially, she mistook it for water, but soon she started experiencing burning sensation. She immediately raised an alarm. Hearing her cries, her son rushed to the spot and poured buckets of water on her thus easing the sensation.

She suffered burn injuries on hands and back and was admitted to hospital. Her relatives lodged a complaint with Gogawan police station. The accused was being interrogated.