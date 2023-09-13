Madhya Pradesh: Neglected Waste Management Near Schools Causes Health Hazards

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Pratap Bal Mandir and Cambrian School, two prominent educational institutions near Bhayaji Road, have recently found themselves surrounded by a growing concern. The issue at hand is the unsightly mess of waste plaguing the vicinity, threatening public health and hygiene.

The area surrounding these schools has become a hub for eateries specialising in non-vegetarian and fast-food items. While these establishments serve culinary delights, they've been less conscientious about disposing of their waste responsibly. Instead of using designated bins, a large quantity of garbage accumulates haphazardly near the dustbins adjacent to the Hiratara Building.

The sight of scattered refuse and the stench that permeates the air have become a daily ordeal for residents and passersby. Adding to the problem, a considerable population of pigs has taken up residence, feeding off the discarded waste.

Residents are increasingly concerned about the potential for the spread of communicable diseases due to this unhygienic environment. Despite numerous complaints, the civic authority of the Mhow Cantonment Board has yet to address the issue effectively.

As students, parents, and the community at large demand immediate action, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will step in to rectify this worsening situation before it leads to a serious health crisis. The clock is ticking for Bhayaji Road, and residents hope for a swift resolution to this pressing issue.

